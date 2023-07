KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks pounded out 15 hits and rolled to an 11-0 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday at Grainger Stadium.

Joseph Montalvo (6-0) dropped his ERA to 1.71 as part of the shutout for the Wood Ducks. He pitched five innings, giving up four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Three players finished with three hits each for Down East (42-25, 5-1 second half).

Click here for a summary of Friday’s game from the Wood Ducks.