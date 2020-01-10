Wood Ducks introduce new manager on “Hot Stove Night”
KINSTON (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks introduced new manager Joshua Johnson at Thursday’s “Hot Stove” Banquet at King’s Restaurant in Kinston.
“We will get after it every day,” Johnson told 9 on your side Sports. “I’m excited to get started.”
Former Down East Manager Corey Ragsdale was also on hand. Ragsdale was promoted to the position of Major League Field Coordinator for the Texas Rangers.
Former Woodie’s pitchers Tyler Phillips and Jeffrey Springs were also on hand. Phillips was the Duck’s 2019 Opening Day starting pitcher. Springs played on the Duck’s championship team in 2017 and is a solid lefty out of the bullpen for Texas.