Wood Ducks Miss Out on Opening Week

Kinston, NC (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks were supposed to have their opening day on April 9th and were going to host an East Carolina game against UNC-Wilmington on the 14th.

With COVID-19 restrictions taking place those games, of course, did not take place. The Wood Ducks have shifted their focus and are brainstorming ideas on how to generate revenue and keep the community involved.

Wood Ducks VP Wade Howell says the franchise is planning events to involve local high school seniors to give them a senior year experience that they have missed out on.