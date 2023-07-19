KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It wasn’t the best night offensively for the Down East Wood Ducks. However, a win is a win.

Down East ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium by outlasting the Salem Red Sox 4-2. Down East held Salem to four hits while pulling away with three runs in the final four innings to improve to 47-33 overall, 10-9 in the second half. The Wood Ducks are one-half game behind Delmarva for first place in the Carolina League’s North Division.

Down East and Salem square off Wednesday at noon in the second of their six-game series.

Down East took a 1-0 lead in the second when Konnor Piotto scored on Tommy Specht’s single. Salem tied it in the top of the fifth before Danyer Cueva reached on a fielding error that scored Specht in the bottom of the fifth to give the Wood Ducks a 2-1 lead.

Salem tied it again, 2-2, in the top of the seventh. Down East responded with a solo homer by Andres Mesa in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead for good at 3-2. Zion Bannister’s sacrifice fly in the eighth scored Yenci Pena for a 4-2 lead.