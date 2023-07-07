KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks split a doubleheader on Thursday with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers that was played after Wednesday’s game was rained out.

The Cannon Ballers won the first game 11-4. It was a nine-inning game that was completed after rain interrupted Wednesday’s play with Kannapolis already up 5-1.

The Wood Ducks took the second game, 3-2. Down East (45-28 overall, 8-4) now has a one-game lead in the Carolina League North Division after Delmarva’s loss on Thursday.

Kannapolis (41-36, 6-6) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning of the first game and never looked back. The Wood Ducks. The Cannon Ballers added four more runs in the sixth for an 11-2 lead.

Jhoneiker Betancourt was 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored while Mario Camilletti was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Betancourt doubled in Kannapolis’ first run, singled in a run in the third and hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Camilletti doubled in a run in the sixth.

JoJo Blackmon had three of Down East’s eight hits. He hit a solo homer in the fourth. Andres Mesa had a two-run homer for Down East in the seventh.

In the second game, Down East got on the board first, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Danyer Cueva hit a sacrifice fly that scored Cameron Cauley. Gleider Figuereo singled in Tommy Specht for a 2-0 margin.

Kannapolis scored in the bottom of the fourth and sixth on solo homers by Brooks Baldwin. That forced the game, scheduled for seven innings, to extras. Cauley’s single scored Zion Bannister in the ninth to win it.

The two teams play again Friday at 7 in Kannapolis.