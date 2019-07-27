Kinston, NC (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks were in action again at home tonight for the first game of their series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks.
The Wood Ducks came into the series on a three-game winning streak after their series sweep over the Carolina Mudcats that moved them to (71-33) on the year.
The Wood Ducks made it four in a row after their 5 to 2 victory over the Blue Rocks.
Scott Englar (3-0) gets the win on the night after pitching 3.0 innings. Julio Martinez shined the brightest though. Martinez finished the night 2-4 with 3 RBI.
The Wood Ducks are in action again Saturday at 6:00 pm against the Blue Rocks.
Wood Ducks Start Series Against Blue Rocks With Win
Kinston, NC (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks were in action again at home tonight for the first game of their series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks.