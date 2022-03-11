KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks announced Friday they will be hosting a neutral site high school soccer game between the Arendell Parrott Academy Patriots and the North Lenoir Hawks on Monday.

Grainger Stadium will be transformed into a soccer field with gates opening at 3 p.m. and kickoff slated for 4 p.m. Concessions will be available during the game but outside food and drink will be prohibited.

“We’re very excited to host the Lady Patriots and Hawks at Grainger Stadium,” said Wood Ducks General Manager Jon Clemmons. “An event like this is great for the community and we look forward to continuing to build this event and build a greater reach and relationship within the community.”

Tickets for the soccer game can be purchased at the front gate of Grainger Stadium on the day of the game. Adult tickets will be $7, students $3, and children 12 & under are free. Cash will only be accepted at the front gate for tickets.

“We feel like this is a great opportunity to grow women’s soccer,” said Arendell Parrott Academy head coach Shivar Peterson. “To put on a showcase like this with two teams from Lenoir County at Grainger Stadium is going to grow soccer and we hope to continue doing this and getting more teams involved over the next few years.”

“It’s a great opportunity and very exciting,” said North Lenoir Hawks head coach Wes Hazelgrove. “The timing is perfect, this is fresh off the heels of our first win of the season and the players are feeling confident and excited to take on this opportunity.”

Individual game tickets for the Down East Wood Ducks will officially go on sale starting March 15. Fans can purchase season tickets or individual game tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 5 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!