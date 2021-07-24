Work continues to convert Elm Street Park field for softball World Series; attendance restrictions for games announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As preparations for the Little League Softball World Series continue at Elm Street Park, some pretty big news was released on Friday regarding the admission policy to the games, which will run Aug. 11-18.

Ground broke earlier this week as Eastern Turfing from Raleigh works to make the transition of the Elm Street Park field from one where baseball is played to one for softball. Other than some fine-tuning, Greenville Little League Commissioner Brian Weingartz told WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell on Friday that he expects everything regarding the field conversion to be complete by the first of next week.

While the site where the games will be played is nearing completion, Little League International announced its official admission policy for the Little League Softball World Series. Overall, there will be limits to who can be at the games due to COVID-19 restrictions laid out by the organization.

The news is a blow of sorts regarding who can attend the games and the number of people allowed, but is a far better situation than last year, when the tournament was postponed a year due to COVID-19.

“After a very difficult year and a half, we are looking forward to welcoming 10 incredible softball teams from across the nation to participate in the 2021 Little League Softball World Series,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, in a video message on Friday. “While we had hoped that our first year in Greenville would allow the entire world to experience the joy that this event brings, our highest priority remains the safety and well-being of our participants.

“Although this year’s event will have limited attendance, we are confident that the Greenville community will provide a warm and welcoming environment for all our participants, volunteers, and fans and appreciate their commitment and flexibility throughout this entire process.”

Among the limitations includes: