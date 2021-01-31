Wright, Alvarado lead Georgia Tech in upset of No. 16 Florida St. 76-65

Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore (12) handles the ball next to Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

ATLANTA (AP) – Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat No. 16 Florida State 76-65 to end the Seminoles’ five-game winning streak.

Florida State fell to 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. RaiQuan Gray led the Seminoles with 19 points.

Jose Alvarado had 21 points and Michael Devoe added 19 for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC.

Gray was the Seminoles’ only scorer in double figures.

Florida State was denied its attempt to go undefeated in January for the first time the the 1988-89 season.