Wright scores 26 as Georgia Tech upsets No. 16 Virginia Tech 69-53

Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado (10) drives past Virginia Tech’s Wabissa Bede (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from No. 16 Virginia Tech for a 69-53 victory.

Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ third straight victory.

They also posted back-to-back ACC road wins for the first time since 2008.

Jose Alvarado had 13 points for Georgia Tech, and Michael Devoe finished with 12.

Alvarado also had five steals. Keve Aluma had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies’ 53 points were a season low.