Station Tours/Weather Visits

If your group or organization is interested in a tour of WNCT-TV 9 ON YOUR SIDE and EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA’S CW studios, here’s what you need to know:

Tours last approximately an hour. However, the tour length is dependent on participation from a tour group. For example, if more questions are asked by visiting tour participants, the tour may slightly exceed the scheduled hour.

During the tour, the group will visit the Production Control Room, where the newscast is produced and hear from a WNCT Director about the process. The tour group also goes to the studio to see where the news is broadcast and usually meets with a WNCT 9 First Alert Weather meteorologist, who talks about preparing and presenting a forecast on TV and answers weather questions.

Please click on the link below, which corresponds to your preferred time of day and send us an email. Be sure to include your name, contact information, time/date of your event, and a brief description:Late Morning WeekdayEarly Afternoon WeekdayEarly Evening WeekdayWeekend

All appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis.