COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for somewhere to learn about wildlife while also possibly seeing some up close, this is the place for you.

The Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1984 to protect and preserve unique wetland habitat types. It holds many wildlife animals such as wintering waterfowl, river otters, black bears and more. The refuge is also one of the only places in the world where you may spot endangered red wolves.

Visitors can partake in activities such as hiking and wildlife rails, observational platforms, fishing areas, kayaking and canoeing routes.

