NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the many sights to check out when you visit North Carolina’s coast are its lighthouses.

There are seven historic and famous lighthouses to check overall, from south of Wilmington up to Currituck. Each has its own unique style and history.

One of those is Bodie Island Lighthouse. Located at the northern end of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, it was built not long after the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse as a way to provide additional protection to ships navigating the dangerous coast.

Did you know the current version is actually the second one built? The first one built began to lean within two years after it was built. That version had to be abandoned in 1859 for the current one.

The Lighthouse allows citizens to climb and is available in the summer months. Tickets must be purchased online, and certain safety restrictions apply.

In the interview, Park Ranger Tom Avery talks about the history of the lighthouse, stats for the visitors who come to check out the area and much more.