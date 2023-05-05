Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

=====

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — If you want to learn how to drive a boat, direct a sailboat or just spend a day on the water, this is the place for you.

Bow to Stern Boating offers chartering, rentals, group programs and lessons. Captain and owner Jim Edwards has been sailing since he can remember and loves to pass it on to other people and spend his days on the water.

They teach hundreds of people to sail every year, as well as offering a Youth Sailing Camp in the summer, teaching kids from ages 6 to 15.

Click the video to learn more.