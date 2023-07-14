Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

=====

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Brock Mill Pond in Jones County is a hidden gem with a lot of unknown history.

Summer Ventures: Country Doctor Museum

The original mill was built in the 1700s and was used to grind corn, but went on to generate electricity for the town of Trenton. It sits on 132 acres of pond which leads to wildlife and plants.

The grounds are open at all times for those who want to see or take a picture with the greenery. You can also walk on the boardwalk or fish off the pier.

Summer Ventures: Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge

Summer Ventures extra: Currituck Beach Lighthouse

Summer Ventures: Bodie Island Light Station

Generational owner Charlie Jones spoke about his history will the mill and shared his knowledge.

Click the video above to see more.