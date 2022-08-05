Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to go sightseeing!

Duplin County is home to Cabin Lake County Park, which is filled with animals like ducks and deer. The campground site has many things to do with the whole family.

Cabin Lake Campground has 194 acres that will allow families to park their RVs, visit playgrounds on-site and go walking on the trail that is available. Jordon Whaley, Cabin Lake Park’s Superintendent, speaks about all the amenities that Cabin Lake Park has to offer and much more.

View the video to find out more.