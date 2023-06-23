Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

=====

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCT) — Cape Hatteras is home to one of the most famous lighthouses in North Carolina and the country, for that matter.

If you’ve ever seen a North Carolina postcard, especially one from the Outer Banks, chances are you’ve seen the Cape Hatteras lighthouse. It was built in 1870 directly on the shore. In 1999, it was relocated further inland due to the approaching shoreline.

The lighthouse is currently undergoing some restorations and isn’t available to climb. However, it offers other historic things to see such as a museum and the original lighthouse keeper’s house, called the “Principal Keeper’s Quarters.”

