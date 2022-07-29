Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Kinston is not only home to the Down East Wood Ducks. There’s also a lot of history in the city, too.

One of the more popular historical sites is the CSS Neuse. It was a part of the Confederate’s ill-fated attempt to regain control of the lower Neuse River and retake the city of New Bern during the Civil War.

People can see the actual CSS Neuse that was burned by the Confederacy so the Union would not capture it. Also, there are fun things for the children to do as well. They will be able to participate in scavenger hunts around the museum to learn how Eastern North Carolina was involved in the Civil War.

Throughout the museum, people can see exhibits that tell the stories of the people of Kinston in the Civil War.

