Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

=====

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On Eds Grocery Road you’ll find a portal to a town reminiscent of 1876 Deadwood, South Dakota — a Wild West town that brought in outlaws and gunslingers like Calamity Jane, Wild Bill Hickok and Al Swearengen.

Deadwood, which you’ll find in Williamston, is a family-owned theme park and restaurant. Visitors can dine in the Deadwood Smokehouse Grill and head out back for some fun in the amusement park, which features train rides, a mini roller coaster, miniature golf and more.

Through years of work by Ira Price and his son, Derek, Deadwood evolved from a mini-golf course into a sprawling property that offers entertainment for all ages. The venue also can host weddings, private parties and other special events.

Deadwood is a popular attraction among locals, but it also attracts visitors from around the globe. As the business’s popularity continues to grow, the Prices are revamping areas of the property to offer even more entertainment.

Watch the video above to learn about the history of Deadwood, and what the future holds for the business.