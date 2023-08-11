Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

=====

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Eastern North Carolina is full of history, especially in Duplin County. There’s a location to check out that you and the history buffs in your family will certainly enjoy visiting.

Located in Duplin County at 119 E Hill Street in Warsaw, the Duplin County Veterans Museum is a local monument to local Duplin County citizens who have served their country. This museum is filled to the brim with artifacts from numerous wars, military branches and photos of those who served.

In the museum, the items on display range from weapons like swords, old uniforms from World War I and even bios of local nurses who helped the soldiers during the war.

In the interview, Museum Curator Earl Rouse goes into detail about how they curated the rare artifacts from different wars, the history behind certain pieces and much more.

To find more information, click here. While the museum is open on Thursday and Friday, You can also call to set up a tour by calling (910) 293-2190.