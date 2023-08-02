Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — From historic pieces to real airplanes used in war and even an airplane simulator, this place holds a lot of aviation history.

The Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation in Havelock shows off the aircraft that United States Marines and fellow military aviators have flown in the past and still fly today. You can also learn the timeline of flight history in Eastern North Carolina.

Particular models of important aircraft in the Eastern region of the state and been repaired and modified for people to see. There is a brand-new airplane simulator for you to experience as well to see what it’s like to be a pilot.

Curator Richard Hazlett and Chairman Tom Braaten explained a little more about what they offer and the events they have coming up.

