Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

=====

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WNCT) — If you love the Outer Banks and want a different point of view of it, the 220-step climb to the top of this lighthouse would be worth it to you.

The Currituck Beach Lighthouse is the northernmost lighthouse on the Outer Banks, first lit in December of 1875. It is one of the only lighthouses in America that still houses its first original Fresnel lens. The light continues to flash today at 20-second intervals. The light can be seen for 18 nautical miles, starting at dusk and stopping at dawn.

The lighthouse is open from mid-March through December. In the case of high winds or extreme weather, the tower will be closed.

