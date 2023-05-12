Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — There is so much history right here in Eastern North Carolina.

Historic Bath is North Carolina’s first town, founded in 1705. By 1708, Bath had 12 houses and 50 people. It became the first port of entry in North Carolina.

One of the many places you can check out when you visit Bath is the famous St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Construction of the church began in 1734, and it is now the oldest existing church in North Carolina.

There are many more interesting facts about this small town you can read about here.

There is a museum with old artifacts from early settlers here, as well as the famous Pirate, Blackbeard. You can walk in Blackbeard’s footsteps in this museum visiting pirate hideouts and see where his sunken ship submerged while learning how he met his end.

You can also tour the old houses that once held rich and lavish lifestyles such as the Bonner House, Palmer Marsh House and Van Der Veer House.

