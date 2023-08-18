Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – History is important in Eastern North Carolina. One location in Bertie County showcases its history in a setting that’s been recognized for many years.

Located at 132 Hope House Lane, the Historic Hope Foundation boasts two special and historic locations on its land, Hope Mansion, and King-Bazemore House. The Hope Mansion and the King Bazemore House were both restored to preserve the history of Eastern North Carolina.

The land also includes the Roanoke-Chowan Heritage Center, which shows off artifacts and exhibits along with David Stone’s library, which was former North Carolina’s governor. Set up for visitors to come and find out the history of the land and area, Historic Hope Foundation is open to the public by purchasing tickets.

The area also has a nature trail system, which you can see by clicking here. Both locations showcase how life was during the late 18th- and 19th-century rural life in Eastern North Carolina and the South.

In the interview, Historic Hope Foundation President Dr. Turner Sutton goes into detail about the history of the Hope Plantation, how the land and house were restored to how we see it now and what plans are in the future for the foundation.

