Editor’s note: WNCT.com’s limited weekly summer series, called Summer Ventures, is back. It was so successful and received so many positive comments, we decided to have another season of it.

WNCT wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Imagination Station is packed with activities and information about history, animals, technology, the human body and recycling. There are three floors to explore with stations set to different themes.

Imagination Station Visitor Experience Specialist Jada Stewart said the history and science museum have a lot to offer.

“So our first floor we have our Bodyology exhibit,” Stewart said. “Kids learn about their body and then they’re able to run against a cheetah, against a greyhound, different people and animals.” “We also have a Upcycling exhibit where you can come make your own Upcycling creation. Our second floor, we have all of our animals we have reptiles and mammals.”

The Imagination Station is free to children two and under. Adult admission is $6. Reservations can be made online for large groups. Smaller groups have the option to purchase tickets online or at the door.