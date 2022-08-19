Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When it’s hot or stormy outside but you still want to do something fun with the family, head indoors.

Located at 2903 E 10th St. in Greenville is a quaint and fun spot for you and your family to check out. You may have driven by it many times on the way to work or to East Carolina University. Once you go inside to Captain Jack’s Minature Golf, you’re transformed into a world of fun, food and adventure.

The family-friendly atmosphere is a true inspiration for all things Pirates. The 18-hole course is spread out in a beautiful way for you to enjoy the sights and sounds as you navigate your way. You can stop for some pizza and other food along the way.

WNCT’s Emily Cervarich and Ryan Harper take in 18 holes of fun. Check out the above video to learn more. Click here to find out more about Captain Jack’s, its hours of operation and other things about the business.