OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 200th anniversary doesn’t come around too often.

On May 18, the Ocracoke Light Station recently celebrated its 200th anniversary. The event was a chance to recognize one of the oldest and still active lighthouses along the Outer Banks. Though it’s just 75 feet tall, the Hyde County landmark still projects light up to 14 miles from the source and acts as a navigation guide for those on the Atlantic Ocean that need it.

The celebration allowed people to find out more about the historic lighthouse while also offering those who attended a fun-filled event. Families and locals came out to learn all about the lighthouse and its history with a presentation and celebration. The day was filled with children playing, families laughing and food for those who visited.

Park Ranger Alisa Hardin-Lapp spoke about how the event was celebrated, the history of the lighthouse and much more.

Note: This is also the first in a series we’ll be doing on the lighthouses along the Outer Banks area. Check back for features on the lighthouses at Cape Hatteras, Bodie Island, Cape Lookout and Currituck.