CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) – You can go fishing, camping and hiking all in one unique location.

Pettigrew State Park has many fun things to experience whenever you and your family go to visit. This state park has both Lake Phelps and the Scuppernong River, which are host to Tundra Swans and all different types of trees. There are also canoes created thousands of years ago that you can see on-site that were pulled from the lake.

The state park has many things you can use for camping like tent sites, trailer and RV sites (no hookups) and group tent sites. They also have activities to do there like nine miles of hiking, biking and paddling. You can go swimming, fishing and picnicking on site, too.

In the interview, Park Superintendent Jim Trostle talks about the history of the state park, the rules for fishing at the site and much more.

If you want to contact Pettigrew State Park about scheduled events or hosting events, you can email pettigrew@ncparks.gov or call 252-797-4475.