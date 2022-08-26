Editor’s note: WNCT.com provided a limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. Click here to see our WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Nature comes to life at the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge. It’s a sight to behold, too.

The wildlife refuge stretches for miles in Tyrrell and Hyde counties. The heart of it is located right in the Columbia area. With a fantastic view of the waters to the various animals you’re likely to spot while walking on one of the many trails to the wonderful people you will speak with who work at the Walter B. Jones, Sr. Center, the area has a little bit of everything for you and your family to enjoy.

If you are heading there, remember to check out the Scuppernong River Boardwalk, located at the main location. It shows off the numerous fishes that occupy the water. There’s also a site solely dedicated to educating others about the endangered red wolfes in the area.

You can also see and learn more about the refuge at the Tyrrell County Visitor’s Center, a state visitor center that is operated by Partnership for the Sounds, a regional non-profit in Tyrrell, Hyde, Beaufort and Bertie counties. It also operates the NC Estuarium in Washington, the Roanoke/Cashie River Center in Windsor, the Columbia Theater Cultural Resources Center and Tyrrell County Visitor’s Center.

Refuge Volunteer and Programs Coordinator Katerina Ramos spoke about all the sites and locations that the wildlife refuge has to offer to families who want to visit somewhere that close to home.

With students returning to classes, this is the last Summer Ventures segment we’ll have for this year. We hope you’ve enjoyed it and will get the chance to check out all the wonderful places we’ve spotlighted that make Eastern North Carolina so special.