Beaufort
Craven County Schools receives grant to provide funding for additional resource officers
N.C. Maritime Museum scheduled to host symposium on life of Blackbeard
Emergency responders say man who fell from Beaufort bridge lucky to be alive
UPDATE: 17-year-old runaway teen in Carteret County has been located
Washington man arrested on drug charges, deputies say
Bridgeton man changes plea; gets 15 years for heroin trafficking
Woman wanted for questioning for entering vehicles outside Beaufort
Carteret County approves new school intelligence liaison detective
Local businesses react to Trump Administration’s import tariffs
Three arrested on drug charges in 11th round of Operation Spotlight
Beaufort high rise bridge officially opens
Lightning likely the cause of large fire that destroyed Carteret Co. home
Beaufort Christmas house fire kills 2 pets and leaves family without home
8 arrested on drug charges in fifth round of Operation Spotlight
Core Creek Lodge a total loss after Sunday night fire in Beaufort