Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
World
Politics
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
1-year-old found safe after car stolen from delivery driver
Top Stories
TRENDING: Police officers asked to leave Starbucks in Tempe, AZ
Jeffrey Epstein arrested in New York on charges related to sex trafficking
Man rescued from the water in Atlantic Beach, in critical condition
Suspect on the run in Bertie County
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
5 En Español
Let’s Craft
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Calendar
EC Pros
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
The CW
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Contests
Southern Stars
Search
Search
Search
Bertie County
Bertie County Schools to host regional safety seminar
Gov. Roy Cooper visits hurricane recovery center in Windsor
Bertie County reporting less crime; credits drug and gang task force
Bertie County Animal Shelter issues ‘Code Red’ alert on shelter capacity
Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy in Windsor closed due to flu
More Bertie County Headlines
Mental health screening kiosk made available in Bertie County
Executive director fights to save Bertie Co. charter school
Bertie County schools delayed due to fog
N.C. board recommends charter be revoked from Bertie Co. school
Fmr. Windsor police officer sentenced to 15 years in prison in bribery case
Town of Windsor gets $500,000 grant for new library
Slain Bertie correctional officer honored at fallen officers ceremony
North Carolina town ‘forgotten’ as residents, jobs fall away
Family, friends lay Bertie correctional officer to rest
Bertie County bands together in wake of devastating weather