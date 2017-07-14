Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
World
Politics
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Serena Williams in good health, does it again
Top Stories
1-year-old found safe after car stolen from delivery driver
TRENDING: Police officers asked to leave Starbucks in Tempe, AZ
Jeffrey Epstein arrested in New York on charges related to sex trafficking
Man rescued from the water in Atlantic Beach, in critical condition
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
5 En Español
Let’s Craft
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Calendar
EC Pros
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
The CW
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Contests
Southern Stars
Search
Search
Search
Camp Lejeune
Onslow County medical services partner to learn from each other
8th annual Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery, camaraderie through adaptive sports
Marines transitioning into civilian life have resources to help through MCCS
26th Marine Expeditionary Unit deploys aboard Camp Lejeune
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune battles heart disease
More Camp Lejeune Headlines
Wounded Warrior commanding officer relieved of duties
REAL ID takes effect aboard Camp Lejeune
Local military organizations help Wounded Warriors get home for holidays
Onslow Co. program helps military students transition to new schools
Court martial begins for Parris Island drill instructor accused in Marine recruit’s death
Camp Lejeune hosts Bold Alligator exercise with NATO partners
Camp Lejeune holds active shooter drill
FIRST ON 9: Camp Lejeune colonel guilty of sex abuse receives 5.5 years confinement
Service held for Camp Lejeune Marine killed in KC-130 crash
Fatal plane crash marks second tragedy faced by elite Marine unit