Dare County
One man is dead following swimming-related incident at Cape Hatteras
Alligator River Bridge closed until March 20
Dare Co. Schools to release early Monday due to high winds
Dare County Sheriff’s Office creates impact team
People and Places with Pierce: The Outer Banks Christmas House
More Dare County Headlines
Virginia Dare Bridge closed this week due to repairs
1 injured in plane crash at Dare County Regional Airport
Tyrrell County man charged with child sexual assault
Georgia team studying currents of N Carolina’s Outer Banks
Police on North Carolina coast report gun thefts from cars
Visitors being allowed to return to Hatteras, Ocracoke islands
Dad dies after saving son from rip currents at NC Outer Banks
Bonner Bridge to be closed for work on replacement project
Body of missing boogie boarder found near Frisco Beach
People and Places with Pierce: WinterLights