Edgecombe County
Seven people arrested after heroin and cocaine bust in Edgecombe County
Sheriff: Eight ‘Sex Money Murder’ Blood gang members arrested in Rocky Mount
Gov. Cooper announces Edgecombe Co. as site for major tire plant
Gov. Cooper revisits Edgecombe County to discuss economic development
Deputies: Runaway teen call leads to 30-year-old man faces statutory rape charges
More Edgecombe County Headlines
Princeville town leaders seek input on long-term hurricane relief
People and Places with Pierce: Conetoe Family Life Center
Historic African-American town official pleads for help
Princeville’s fire chief nearly drowns trying to save stranded driver
7-year-old girl dies in Edgecombe County crash
Tarboro Police issue arrest warrants after Tarboro teen taken, Silver Alert issued
Juvenile escapes while on leave to visit family in Wilson County
CSX holds public meetings on Edgecombe County cargo hub
CSX to meet with public on new terminal hub in Rocky Mount
Boil water advisory for the town of Pinetops