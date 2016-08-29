Skip to content
Fayetteville
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into Cumberland County home
Loaded AK-47 rifle found under toddler’s bed in Fayetteville drug bust, police say
Woman charged in deadly Fayetteville hit-and-run
In unusual step, victims told of destroyed rape kits
Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall expands teen curfew after Christmas
More Fayetteville Headlines
Missing teen girl spotted with soccer coach in Fayetteville, authorities say
Homeless man murdered Fayetteville mom at motel, police say
Fayetteville teen cut puppy’s head off during domestic dispute, sheriff says
Methodist University religion professor accused of sending child porn to detective
Remains of Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Niger return to Fayetteville
Man arrested; charged with killing teen found floating in Cape Fear River
Fort Bragg soldier facing Peeping Tom charges
Bill for fried chicken festival filed before festival begins
Hermine causes Mike Pence to cancel Saturday visit to Fayetteville
Armed and dangerous man killed his child’s grandfather, Cumberland Co. deputies say