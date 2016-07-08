Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
World
Politics
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Residents purr-turbed over cat’s ouster from N.C. police force
Top Stories
Man hospitalized in Greenville after being medevaced from boat in Pamlico Sound
UNC professor, Durham County EMS worker among 14 charged with soliciting prostitutes
Ft. Bragg family hospitalized after reported carbon monoxide poisoning in home
Questions surface why iPads purchased by the state are sitting in a warehouse instead of in schools
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Let’s Craft
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Calendar
EC Pros
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
The CW
The East’s Daily Download
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Contests
Southern Stars
Search
Search
Search
Haris Qamar
Virginia man charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIL