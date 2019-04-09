Skip to content
Investigation
PSNC still doesn’t know what ignited gas in fatal Durham explosion
Deputies ID people involved in possible murder-suicide in Pitt County
Service member stationed at Camp Lejeune suspected of killing 2 women, himself in Virginia
Man who kept girl in sexual captivity for a year will not go to prison
Cary youth minister charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after photos found
Important Harvey Weinstein hearing could be held in secret
Woman killed when she falls into meat grinder at work
Jogger hospitalized after being hit by van that ran off road in Kitty Hawk
Durham leaders focus on business recovery after deadly gas explosion
VIDEO: Teen girl hides to avoid man in car following her in California
Man charged with methamphetamine crimes after investigation in Lenoir County
Durham driver ‘STAYUMBL’ involved in 31 collisions since 2000
Man with gas cans arrested at St. Patrick’s church in NYC
Infant found in car with man who was shot multiple times, Hillsborough police say
S.C. girl who died after school fight hit head on bookshelf during fight, mom says