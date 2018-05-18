Skip to content
Lenoir County
Kinston Police hold annual Pizza with Police event
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library hosts annual Juneteeth program
Kinston Fire-Resuce provide smoke detecors and education on fire safety to the community
Man arrested with drugs, gun, $13.5K in fake money in Lenoir County traffic stop
3 people arrested after Kinston fatal shooting
Lenoir County deputies hope Jail Prevention Trailer helps people make wise choices
Man charged with methamphetamine crimes after investigation in Lenoir County
Lenoir Community College offers new college prep program for high school students
Five men arrested in drug bust in Kinston
Kinston Police investigating shooting which left one dead
Kinston ‘pins’ new police officers into department
Lenoir County sees increase in dispatched fire calls
Robersonville to host unity march in light of crime and gang activity
Man arrested after overnight shooting at J’s Place in Kinston
Police trying to locate man wanted in connection to overnight shooting in Kinston