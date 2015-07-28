Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
World
Politics
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant in fall
Top Stories
Months of aftershocks could follow big California earthquake
Virginia Beach pet store’s reptile mascot missing
Lumberton man drowns in private pond, deputies say
American scientist missing in Greece
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
5 En Español
Let’s Craft
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Calendar
EC Pros
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
The CW
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Contests
Southern Stars
Search
Search
Search
Little League
Greenville North State falls in U.S. Championship game, 6-5
Greenville North State advances to U.S. championship game
Greenville’s Bagelman donates to North State Little League
1998 Little League team reflects on championship
Greenville gathers to watch North State move on to Little League World Series
More Little League Headlines
Community rallies behind team in pursuit of World Series
North Carolina picks up win in Little League Southeast Regional
North Carolina wins TOSC Title
North Carolina powers its way to title game
Greenville Tar Heels fall to Georgia in Tournament of State Champions
Iowa teen hits home-run for mom battling cancer during the LLWS
Greenvillle’s Little League team holding its own in Tournament of State Champions
Greenville North State takes 9-11 NC State title; advance to play in Tournament of State Champions in Greenville
Unbeaten North Carolina to meet Virginia in 9-10 Tournament of State Champions Finale