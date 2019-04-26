Skip to content
Local News
Governor signs disaster declaration for 10 counties
Helicopter crash kills 7 people in the Bahamas, teacher of victims speaks out
Police: Fake worker collected theater tickets for cash
‘The most devastating day’: 12 killed, several injured in Virginia Beach shooting
1,500 more troops heading to Middle East amid Iran tensions
Military leaders considering plans to send more US troops to Middle East
President Trump walks out of infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders
Trump officials brief lawmakers on alleged Iran threats; Kaine questions administration’s intentions
‘Restore Our Parks Act’ proposed to bring needed repairs for US national parks
On ‘Military Spouses Day,’ a bipartisan effort to help spouses in their careers
Richmond educator who was named National Teacher of the Year honored in Washington
Rabbi who survived California synagogue attack attends White House National Day of Prayer event
VA launches campaign during ‘Mental Health Month’ to help prevent veteran suicides
Pres. Trump vows to protect gun rights
18-year-old recruit collapses and dies at Navy boot camp