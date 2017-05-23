Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
World
Politics
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
North Raleigh car crash injures 6, including 3 children
Top Stories
Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant in fall
Months of aftershocks could follow big California earthquake
Virginia Beach pet store’s reptile mascot missing
Lumberton man drowns in private pond, deputies say
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
5 En Español
Let’s Craft
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Calendar
EC Pros
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
The CW
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Contests
Southern Stars
Search
Search
Search
Martin County
More than 70 evacuated during fire at assisted living center
New 911 center under construction in Martin County
Five arrested in North Carolina, Arizona after multi-agency narcotics operation
Family mourns daughter killed in Robersonville shooting
Residents of Martin County may experience water outages early April
More Martin County Headlines
Martin Co. aging organization saves residents more than $1 million
UPDATE: Added security at Bear Grass Charter due to Snapchat post
Charter Schools: Fact vs. Fiction
Town of Robersonville issues boil water advisory
Troopers: Robersonville woman dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire
Six arrested by Martin County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges
Fire destroys Martin Co. home while owners, pet out for breakfast
High speed chase in Halifax Co. ends with police cruiser on fire
Martin Co. Sheriff announces retirement
Former Windsor police officer convicted in massive drug traffic operation