GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to teach yourself about safety on the internet.

On October 19, Justin Daughtrey, a cybersecurity expert, will be teaching during an event about numerous things like avoiding phishing, cybercrime in 2022, cyber insurance and much more.

The event will be from noon to 2 pm and will be held at Greenville Hilton, located at 207 Greenville Blvd SE in Greenville. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event. It is sponsored by Southern Bank and WNCT.

Lunch will be served but seating is limited. RSVP to spencer@carneyco.com or call 336-645-9064 to RSVP.