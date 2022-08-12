GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is being recognized for its use of technology by placing fourth in the country for the top digital county.

It’s an award given to counties that make information readily available through technology. County officials say they received the award for their use of an emergency services app called Pulse Point as well as for trying to close the gap in internet access.

“This is not just the technology department, but all departments and how they seek to use technology and greater access to citizens whether that be through information or services,” said Mike Taylor, deputy county manager and chief information officer of Pitt County.

The Center for Digital Government gives out the award. Pitt County used a portion of its $35 million in American Rescue Plan money to help this initiative provide connectivity in rural areas.