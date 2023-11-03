WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first round of the NC High School Athletic Association state football playoffs start Friday night. On Thursday, final preparations were taking place for the game, from the concession stands down to the fine details of the paint on the field.

Touchdown Friday: State playoffs, week 1

At Wallace-Rose Hill’s Legion Stadium, they have been taking a step away from the traditional way of painting a field and using a new unique method of technology.

For the past 26 years, every last line of paint on this field has come from a person manually spraying it with a machine. That means each individual hash mark to the detailed Bulldogs logo at midfield. It would take up to 26 hours and 15 cases of paint to get the job done.

Now, thanks to a new helper, they’re cutting time and costs. It’s called the Turf Tank.

“Everything from the numbers to the side, line boxes, everything,” said Captain David Morgan, a field painter. “When they asked me to come in, they basically gave me the responsibility of putting a little color on the field.”

Turf Tank (Davis Suppes, WNCT photo)

Morgan has been painting Legion Stadium’s field with the help of his friends for the past 20 years. One of those painters, Ivy Jones, passed away in 2020 and even wished to have his ashes sprinkled on the field.

“The relationship between me, Pete (Blanton), and Ivy kind of built to make a little trio. I was the young one in the crowd, but that relationship that we built was really really special,” Morgan said.

“We had some times that I cannot talk about,” Blanton said with a smile. “That’s probably my favorite memory of being out.”

Turf Tank (Davis Suppes, WNCT photo)

Now, with Morgan retiring from fielding painting, too, they turned to the Turf Tank. It’s a GPS-guided, line-marking robot that allows them to paint the field all from the comfort of a tablet.

“I initially did the Bulldog head,” Morgan said. “It took me about 22 hours. Turf Tank knocks it out in about two.

“I’m not getting any younger and my back’s not getting any better. There is not any words to say how relieved I am to have Turf Tank.

“I enjoyed every minute,” Blanton said. “it was tiring. It was hot in August and July but it was cold in November and December.”

“I enjoy being out here, even if I’m by myself, I enjoy being out here just painting,” Morgan said.

The field was getting the finishing touches painted by Turf Tank on Thursday night. On Friday, the field will be ready for playoff football.