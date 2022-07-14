INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – If you were having trouble accessing Twitter on Thursday morning, you weren’t alone: An outage prompted thousands of users to report issues with the social-media platform.
The issue was first detected by the real-time status-monitoring site Downdetector just before 8 a.m. EST on Thursday, followed by a flood of similar reports. By 8:30 a.m., more than 54,000 reports of Twitter being down were reported to the website.
The issue was not isolated, either: The outage was reported across the country, according to Downdetector’s reported problems map.
Users trying to access the platform were shown an error screen which displayed the following message: “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again”
Service appeared to have been restored by 9 a.m., though the company has yet to acknowledge the outage or provide a reason for the issue on its blog.