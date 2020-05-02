Activities with Bentley: Find it!

Taylor and Bentley show us one way to keep our pups entertained while staying indoors.

All dogs have an amazing sense of smell, some breeds of dogs are better-known for it like hounds. Dogs are born naturally able to analyze smells better than humans. So take advantage of this during quarantine and put your dog to the test!

Grace over at Urban Dog Leader has included this activity in her 30 day confidence building challenge, and I urge you to check out her Instagram. Some of what I share here I learned from Grace.

All you will need for this activity is your dog’s food and a hungry dog. If you have more than one dog in the household, I would recommend only having one dog out at a time and putting the others away.

