Activities with Bentley: Foster Maddie’s Training

Maddie is a 8 year old Great Dane and Boxer mix. She is available for adoption through The Haley Graves Foundation.

Today we will be showing you everything we have been working on with our foster, Maddie! Doubling the number of dogs in a home is never easy, so I wanted to share a few things we’ve done to make this a smooth transition. These past few weeks, I have prioritized 4 things: the place command, boundaries, engagement, and name recognition.

I wanted to ensure success for both Maddie and Bentley in the transition of introducing a new dog into our home. I knew Lara at Quarterback K9 has done tons of work with fosters and has shared some of her experiences and advice on her YouTube channel. In order to prepare for Maddie, I watched a few of Lara’s YouTube videos, including how to manage more than one dog in the household and helping a dog get comfortable in their crate. Lara’s Instagram account, @quarterback_k9 has also proven to be a helpful resource during these first few weeks. I used her method of teaching the “place” command to introduce it to Maddie, now we are working on building duration with her place!

Several trainers have mentioned how critical it is to teach your dog boundaries, and living in an apartment complex, I knew this was a top priority for Maddie’s safety. I didn’t want her thinking she could run out the door if she were ever given the opportunity. Since the very first day we started fostering her, we have taught her to wait at the front door until she’s given a release command — “okay” or “let’s go.” We taught this using leash pressure and food rewards. Now, even if the door is wide open, she waits for that release command!

Boundaries have proven to be extremely helpful with both Maddie and Bentley. Even more important to me — because of how widely applicable it is to dog training — is engagement. After learning first-hand from Dave Herbert at Canine Karma Training how to build the foundational work for engagement, I’ve been able to create an awesome relationship with Maddie. The goal with engagement, as I have learned from Dave and several other trainers, is to have the dog value you over everything else. So those loud, leash reactive dogs you walk by every day? They mean nothing. Or that dump truck that frightens your dog? He can look to you for what to do. Maddie has done amazing at picking up this concept so quickly. Bentley’s engagement has been tested and grown even stronger with another dog around to be a challenging distraction.

The rescue we foster through — The Haley Graves Foundation — found Maddie before she came to us, so nobody knew what her name was. They decided on Maddie, and I have been working to build a very positive association with her name. She knows it well thanks to another foster member who had her before us. I began with saying her name at a close distance and rewarding with food when she looked at me. I’ve gradually increased the distance while also increasing the food reward. She gets rewarded when she comes to me when called, and I want her to know how amazing that is!

