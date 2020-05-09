Activities with Bentley: “Place”Command

The “place” command is an excellent way to teach your dog to have a calm state of mind in your home, similarly to how crate training can benefit your dog if trained properly. Just like it is important for us to relax, teaching your dog to settle is important to let them know they do not have to go full speed ahead all the time! This is a tool used by a few dog trainers I have had the pleasure of learning from, including Lara at Quarterback K9 Training, Bethany at Walking Dog Training, and others.

The key is to build up your dog’s neutrality to distractions while on the place command, so start off easy then slowly work your way up to more distracting things.

