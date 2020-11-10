American Cancer Society Virtual Silent Auction: Bid to Give Hope from Home

We’ve all been impacted by the Corona Virus, so The American Cancer Society of North Carolina is giving you a chance to get involved with the organization from home. Anisa Sakile speaks with Senior Community Development Manager, Cameron Whitley about Bid to Give Hope from Home, the organizations first virtual silent auction. The event will be held November 12th – 14th, and is open to all of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Get connected on their Facebook page, and visit their website to check out all of the items you can bib on. Email Cameron Whitley for more information about Bid to Give Hope from Home.

The East’s Daily Download takes you across Eastern North Carolina showcasing local people, local businesses, local food and more weekdays at noon on Eastern North Carolina the CW.

Submit your photos, videos, and questions using social media with the hashtag #EASTSDAILYDOWNLOAD or email us at DOWNLOAD@WNCT.COM