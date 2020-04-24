Baby Gear with Lauren and Richard!

Nischelle Turner with Entertainment Tonight talks with Anisa Sakile about staying sane during this pandemic, and how ET is adjusting to this new normal. Nischelle knows how important it is to stay updated on the Corona Virus, but she also says it's important to disconnect every once and a while so you aren't consumed by it. Entertainment Tonight is bringing you the latest in Holloywood- from home- weeknights at 7pm on WNCT.